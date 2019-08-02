Striker Waiting For Newcastle Response, Leeds Not Giving Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Facundo Colidio is expecting a response from Newcastle United, with the Magpies needing to accept certain conditions to sign him from Inter, while Leeds United are not abandoning their chase for him.



The 19-year-old striker is highly rated at Inter, but could be shipped out on a loan deal this summer to further his development.













He has been linked with a move to England, with Newcastle and Leeds leading the race to secure his signature before next week’s Premier League and Championship transfer deadline.



Newcastle have their noses ahead in the race and have already been in talks with his representatives over a move to St. James’ Park this summer.





Conditions over his departure terms have been set and, according to Sky Italia, Colido is waiting to hear back over whether Newcastle will accept them.







The striker is expected to join Newcastle if the Magpies accept the conditions required.



However, it is claimed that Leeds have not waved the white flag in the race and remain keen to land the young Argentine.





Leeds are banking on Marcelo Bielsa to convince his compatriot to move to Elland Road this summer.



Colidio could move from Inter on the basis of a season-long loan with an option to buy.

