Tottenham and Manchester United Target Bruno Fernandes Communicates Message To Sporting Lisbon

Follow @insidefutbol





Bruno Fernandes has communicated his desire to explore opportunities away from Sporting Lisbon amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.



The Premier League side, who reached the final of the Champions League last season but lost against Liverpool, recently sent a delegation to Lisbon to hold talks with Sporting Lisbon.













They were not able to come up with a proposal to convince Sporting Lisbon to sell Fernandes and time is running out in the Premier League transfer window.



Fernandes is aware of the ticking clock and, according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, has let it be known to the club that he wants to look at his options.



The midfielder's agent has met with Sporting Lisbon's sporting director Hugo Viana and made clear that the player is keen to explore the interest in him.







In addition to Tottenham, Manchester United have also been heavily linked with wanting to sign Fernandes.



Sporting Lisbon are in action on Sunday in the Portuguese Super Cup against rivals Benfica and coach Marcel Keizer has been clear he cannot promise Fernandes will play.



It remains to be seen how Sporting Lisbon will react to Fernandes' desire to leave, but they have been firm on their €70m asking price.

