Tottenham Hotspur Best Placed As Giovani Lo Celso Looks For Betis Exit

Tottenham Hotspur are best placed to win the race for Giovani Lo Celso's signature, it has been claimed in Spain.



Spurs are keen on the Real Betis midfielder, but have so far been unwilling to meet the Spanish side's asking price of €75m.













Betis, who recently snapped up Nabil Fekir from Lyon, want to make sure they earn at least €75m from selling the Argentine, not least because a portion of the fee must go to the player's former club Paris Saint-Germain.



The Premier League transfer window is set to close on 8th August though and, according to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, Lo Celso wants to depart this summer.



It is claimed that Tottenham are best placed to sign the midfielder.







All eyes will be on whether Spurs can find an agreement for Lo Celso, but the north London club appear to have another iron in the fire.



They sent a delegation to the Portuguese capital earlier this week to speak to Sporting Lisbon about signing Bruno Fernandes.



While no agreement with Sporting Lisbon could be found, Tottenham have not ended their interest in Fernandes and are seeing if there is scope for a compromise.

