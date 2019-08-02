Want To Keep Him But Can’t Do This – Andre Villas-Boas On Everton and Man Utd Chased Teenager

Follow @insidefutbol





Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas is hopeful that Manchester United and Everton tracked youngster Isaac Lihadji will sign a contract with the club, but has stressed the importance of the club not overpaying to keep him.



The 17-year-old striker is yet to put pen to paper on a professional contract, which Marseille have been trying hard to convince him to sign.













A highly-rated talent from their academy, Lihadji has attracted interest from several big clubs in Europe with Manchester United, Everton and Barcelona believed to be keeping tabs on his situation at Marseille.



Marseille want to keep him and coach Villas-Boas has left it to sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta to sort out an agreement with the youngster’s representatives.





Villas-Boas admits that it would be regretful if Lihadji decides to leave Marseille, but he is hopeful that the club make a suitable offer, which the player could sign.









However, he did insist that Marseille must remain vigilant about not overpaying to keep the youngster as regardless of his talent, he is yet to play a single minute of senior football for the club.



Villas-Boas was quoted as saying by French outlet Foot Mercato: “I spoke with Isaac. His agents are speaking with Andoni.





“I have left him to deal with this case.



“The hardest thing is to see an academy player go elsewhere. Once they turn professional, young players want to play, it is a situation that can happen.



“I hope we will make an offer at our level and I hope he will accept it.



“But we won’t be overpaying. We must remain reasonable for a player who has not played a single minute for Marseille.



“I hope we will finally find an agreement.”



Villas-Boas has involved the youngster during Marseille’s pre-season preparations.

