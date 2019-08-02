Yes, We Can Get Result At Celtic – St Johnstone Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic could be delivered a blow on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership by St. Johnstone, according to Saints boss Tommy Wright.



The Scottish Premiership kicks off this weekend and title holders Celtic will host St. Johnstone on Saturday as the Bhoys hope to win the title for ninth time in-a-row.













Celtic faced the Perth-based club three times in the league last term and emerged victorious on all occasions. The Hoops fired ten goals past the Saints across the three games, while their opponents for Saturday managed none.



Apart from the league fixtures, the two sides faced off in the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup, but the outcome remained the same, with an aggregate score of 6-0.





Despite Celtic enjoying a clean sweep over St. Johnstone, Wright, who has been in charge of the Saints since 2013, is confident that his team can upset their opponents on the league's opening day.









"There's always a great deal of excitement going into the first league game of the season", Wright told SaintsTV.



"We've just been unfortunate that we're away from home again and we're up against the current champions!





"It's probably the most difficult game but we have to play them at some point so why not the opening day?



"We know that we have to go out there and put in a performance.



"We need every player to play to the best of their ability and if we do that then we are capable of going there and getting a result."



While Celtic host St. Johnstone at home, arch-rivals Rangers face an away challenge from Kilmarnock on Sunday.

