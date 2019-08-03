Agent Set For Scotland Trip In Coming Days, Rangers Meeting Expected, Gers’ Offer Serious

Follow @insidefutbol





Martin Skrtel's agent is to travel to Scotland in the coming days to hammer out an agreement with Rangers after Fenerbahce were unable to agree terms on a new contract, it has been claimed in Turkey.



The former Liverpool defender ended his contract at Fenerbahce earlier this summer and was offered terms by the club to remain in Istanbul.













Skrtel though was unable to agree on a fresh contract with Fenerbahce, who wanted a short-term arrangement, while the defender is looking for the security of a longer deal.



Rangers have made a serious proposal to Skrtel, according to Turkish outlet Futbol Arena, and the player's agent is poised to travel to Scotland.



It is claimed that Skrtel's representative will head to Scotland in the coming days to sit at the table with Rangers.







The Scottish giants are suggested to have put a serious proposal to the centre-back, which means Rangers are in pole position to sign Skrtel.



As a free agent, Skrtel could sign a deal with Rangers at any time and is not restricted by the transfer window system; he has also been linked with Parma.



However, Skrtel will be looking to thrash out his future soon, with the new season in Scotland now having kicked off, while Rangers are also competing in the Europa League.



He played with current Rangers boss Steven Gerrard at Liverpool.

