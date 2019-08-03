Be Ready – Rangers Star Warns On Kilmarnock Reaction

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Connor Goldson has warned his team-mates to prepare for a reaction from Kilmarnock after Angelo Alessio's team were knocked out of the Europa League last month.



Steve Clarke led Kilmarnock to a third place finish in the Scottish Premiership last season, meaning Europa League football at Rugby Park.













However, their stint in the tournament did not last long as they were knocked out in the first qualifying round after a defeat against Connah’s Quay Nomads.



Rangers face Kilmarnock on Sunday in their league opener and Goldson is wary of the fact that Kilmarnock will want to react from their European exit.





“Obviously their defeat would have hurt them", Goldson told his club's official website.







"We saw at the end of the season how much it meant to them getting into the Europa League and then obviously they would’ve been excited to go on a run.



“I’m sure we’ll have to be ready for a reaction to that because now we turn into their next biggest game.”





Kilmarnock are under a new manager this season after former boss Clarke left at the end of last season to take up the job with Scotland.



The European exit has also put pressure on new boss Alessio to prove he can build on Clarke's work.

