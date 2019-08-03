Betis May Have Financial Power To Keep Tottenham Target Giovani Lo Celso But Fears Over Player’s Will

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Betis may have the financial firepower to keep hold of Tottenham Hotspur target Giovani Lo Celso this summer and field a dream pairing of the Argentine and Nabil Fekir, however the will of the player could be crucial.



Tottenham have been holding talks with Betis in an attempt to push an agreement for Lo Celso to move to north London over the line.













Betis though are sticking to a €75m asking price that Tottenham are yet to reach, while the Premier League side are also negotiating with Sporting Lisbon for Bruno Fernandes.



It was thought that Betis signing Fekir from Lyon spelt the end for Lo Celso at the club, but the Argentine is still on the books and fans are dreaming about both being in next season's team.



According to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, Betis may be able to keep both and still sign the striker they want, however the sale of Junior Firpo may be needed.







Even if Betis are in a position to keep Lo Celso though, it is claimed that the player may find it near impossible to snub Tottenham and not push to leave.



Holding on to Lo Celso would also see Betis risk the midfielder being worth less next summer than this summer.



All the signs continue to point to Lo Celso leaving Betis this summer, but fans are continuing to dream about him staying and playing alongside Fekir.

