Booked In – Leeds United Star Expected For Anderlecht Medical

Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe is due for a medical at Anderlecht on Monday as he closes in on a move away from Elland Road.



Roofe, Leeds’ top goalscorer last season, is on his way out of the club this summer and is set to be on his way to Belgium.













Leeds and Anderlecht are finalising the details of an agreement that would see the Whites pocket a fee of around £5.5m from the striker’s departure.



Roofe kept Leeds waiting on a new contract and with his current deal expiring next summer, the Yorkshire giants have decided to cash in on the hitman.





The negotiations are progressing well and, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Roofe will check into Anderlecht’s facilities on Monday to undergo a medical ahead of the transfer.









His representatives have also thrashed out personal terms with Anderlecht and he will sign a three-year contract with the club.



With the forward leaving, Leeds are down to barebones in their attacking department and are expected to sign a replacement before Thursday’s deadline.





Leeds signed the forward from Oxford United in 2016 and he has scored 29 goals over the last two seasons.

