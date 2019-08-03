Bruno Fernandes Delivers Message To Sporting Lisbon President Amid Tottenham Negotiations

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur target Bruno Fernandes has issued a plea Sporting Lisbon's president not to stand in the way of a move to north London.



Fernandes has attracted interest from Spurs and Manchester United this summer, while it has also been suggested Real Madrid may put in a late push to take him to the Bernabeu.













Tottenham sent a delegation to Lisbon earlier this week to hold talks with Sporting Lisbon, but were not able to find an agreement.



Fernandes has set his heart on linking up with Mauricio Pochettino's men and, according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, has asked Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas to make a move to Tottenham possible.



The president indicated to the midfielder that he is not trying to price him out of a move to London, but is simply seeking a fair transfer fee.







Sporting Lisbon want €70m in order to agree to sell Fernandes.



Tottenham, who are also working on signing Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis, have yet to come close to the €70m figure, though they are willing to pay €60m, made up of €45m and add-ons.



It remains to be seen what further twists and turns lie ahead, with Tottenham and Manchester United, unlike Real Madrid, only having until 8th August to do their business.

