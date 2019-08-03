Dreams Come True – Leeds United Youngster Vows To Knuckle Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United youngster Connor Leak-Blunt admits he is delighted to have put pen to paper to his first professional contract at the club and is looking to get off to a good start as a full-time player by knuckling down.



The starlet, who has been with the Elland Road-based club since the age of eight, has signed a deal with the club that runs until the summer of 2022.













Leak-Blunt will now join up with the Under-18s squad and hope to progress through the different youth levels to play for the first-team in the future.



Expressing his delight at having signed the new contract, the midfielder said that he hopes for a good start as a professional.





He also believes that if he knuckles down and works hard then there is no reason he cannot achieve his dreams at Elland Road.







“I’ve been at the club a long time now and to sign my first professional contract is a great feeling", Leak-Blunt told his club's official website.



“It’s good to progress as a young player coming through the ranks, so I hope I can get off to a good start as a pro.





“If you work hard, your dreams come true and I’m really excited to see what the future holds.”



The teenager is not the only player to sign a professional contract this summer with players such as Niall Huggins, Theo Hudson and Harrison Male all being rewarded by the Yorkshire giants.

