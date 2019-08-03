XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/08/2019 - 22:25 BST

He Was Super Professional At Rangers – Joey Barton On Why He Signed Matt Gilks

 




Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton has expressed his delight at having signed veteran goalkeeper Matt Gilks and says he knew from his spell at Rangers just what a thorough professional the shot-stopper is.

The 37-year-old was snapped up by the League One club earlier this week, with the manager stressing the importance of adding Gilks's experience to the squad, and also providing competition to current number one Alex Cairns.  


 



After the departure of Paul Jones in the summer, Barton had been left with just two goalkeepers, and the arrival of the former Rangers man will help to fill the void.

Barton, who has experience of playing with Gilks while both were at Ibrox in 2016, insists that he has known the former Scottish international to be a phenomenal professional and one with a great training ethic.
 


And the two other goalkeepers at the Highbury Stadium can learn a lot from Gilks, Barton believes, while backing the veteran to still have fuel in the tank.



"I know Gillo from my time at Burnley and Rangers; a phenomenal professional, great training ethic", Barton told his club's official website.

"We have got sitting behind Al [Cairns] and Gillo [Gilks] a potential England number one [Crellin].
 


"I felt they needed both of them to see someone who has been to the top flight, someone who has still got ambition and a lot to offer."

Barton joined Rangers in May 2016 but left the Ibrox-based club in November after the termination of his contract.

Gilks joined in June the same year and left in January.   
 