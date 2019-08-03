He Was Super Professional At Rangers – Joey Barton On Why He Signed Matt Gilks

Follow @insidefutbol





Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton has expressed his delight at having signed veteran goalkeeper Matt Gilks and says he knew from his spell at Rangers just what a thorough professional the shot-stopper is.



The 37-year-old was snapped up by the League One club earlier this week, with the manager stressing the importance of adding Gilks's experience to the squad, and also providing competition to current number one Alex Cairns.













After the departure of Paul Jones in the summer, Barton had been left with just two goalkeepers, and the arrival of the former Rangers man will help to fill the void.



Barton, who has experience of playing with Gilks while both were at Ibrox in 2016, insists that he has known the former Scottish international to be a phenomenal professional and one with a great training ethic.





And the two other goalkeepers at the Highbury Stadium can learn a lot from Gilks, Barton believes, while backing the veteran to still have fuel in the tank.







"I know Gillo from my time at Burnley and Rangers; a phenomenal professional, great training ethic", Barton told his club's official website.



"We have got sitting behind Al [Cairns] and Gillo [Gilks] a potential England number one [Crellin].





"I felt they needed both of them to see someone who has been to the top flight, someone who has still got ambition and a lot to offer."



Barton joined Rangers in May 2016 but left the Ibrox-based club in November after the termination of his contract.



Gilks joined in June the same year and left in January.

