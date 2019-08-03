XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/08/2019 - 21:28 BST

He’s Stylish, He Just Looks Good – New Rangers Star Catches Coach’s Eye

 




Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has expressed his fondness for new Gers midfielder Joe Aribo and has lauded his abilities.

The Light Blues are currently preparing for their second Scottish Premiership season under former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard, who is assisted by McAllister and Michael Beale, with the league campaign set to begin for the Gers on Sunday.  


 



Rangers have reinforced a squad that fell nine points short of Celtic last season as they hope to put an end to the Hoops' hegemony over the title.

Aribo, 22, is one of the new faces to have arrived at Ibrox this summer and has generated excitement among the Gers faithful after the central midfielder caught the eye in pre-season.
 


The London-born youngster made his competitive debut for the side as a substitute in the first leg of Rangers' first Europa League qualifier against St. Joseph's.
 



Aribo then started in the second leg of the tie and against Progres Niederkorn and found the back of the net on both occasions.

McAllister, who arrived at the club as Gerrard's assistant last year, lifted the lid on why he is excited to see Aribo in the middle of the park for Rangers and heaped praise on the youngster for his eye for goal.
 


"He's an exciting young player", McAllister told Rangers TV.

"Left-footed players, in my eyes, just look better. There is something stylish about a left-footed player.

"Very pleasing on the eye but also he just gives us that balance as well. All of a sudden, we do have quite a few left footers in there.

"Score a goal, make a goal. That would be sort of my thing that is applied in the middle of the park.

"That is what I have tried to achieve every game that I have played in.

"He's that type of a player. He's an attack-minded player.

"He's got that ability to jump in the middle of the park and go and get a goal.

"In today's game, as a midfielder to get a goal besides your name is a big, big thing."

Rangers beat off substantial competition to tempt Aribo north of the border from Charlton Athletic and will be looking to see the midfielder make his mark in the Scottish game.   
 