I Can Keep Improving, Coaching Staff Help So Much – Tottenham Hotspur Star

Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli believes there is more to come from him as he continues to learn under a Spurs coaching team he feels have helped him develop hugely.



The 23-year-old has been an integral part of the Tottenham team in their pre-season tour, showing good run of form and is now looking to hit the ground running in the new Premier League season.













On to his fifth season with the Lilywhites, Alli insists that every year he is learning and is in a good place to continue with his development.



He believes the coaching staff, along with his team-mates, have been key to his development and also stressed his desire to up his goal return.





“Every year I’ve learned so much with the players I’m playing with and the coaching staff", Alli told his club's official website.







"I feel like I’m in a great place to continue learning. I’m still young and excited to keep learning and improving as a player.



"It would be nice to get a few more goals and assists this season but that’s not what my whole game is based on.”





Alli managed a total of 38 appearances for the Lilywhites last season, scoring seven goals and also helped set up eight more for his team-mates.



Tottenham kick off the new Premier League season by hosting Aston Villa.

