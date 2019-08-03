I Did Everything To Get Celtic Move, New Bhoy Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic new bhoy Hatem Abd Elhamed has revealed that once he came to know about the interest from the Bhoys he did everything to get to Scotland to join the champions.



The exodus so far from Celtic Park this summer has mostly been in the area of defence and the 28-year-old has been roped in from Israel to fill the void.













Abd Elhamed had been playing his football in his homeland with Hapoel Be'er Sheva and admits he was desperate to join Celtic when he heard that the Scottish champions were keen.



"I first learned about a month-and-a-half ago that Celtic were interested in me", Abd Elhamed told his club's official website.





"My agent spoke with me and told me, and I did everything I could to come here.”







Upon his arrival from Israel, the defender was taken straight to Celtic Park to be unveiled before the supporters.



Abd Elhamed insists that it was an amazing experience for him and it has left him motivated to improve himself and show that he belongs at Celtic.





“The whole experience of first meeting the fans at Celtic Park was very exciting for me. It was amazing to walk out and see all the people in the stadium.



"I like it so much and it’s left me motivated to improve myself and show that I deserve to be here."



Abd Elhamed clocked 51 minutes of action for Celtic in their opening day 7-0 Scottish Premiership win over St Johnstone.

