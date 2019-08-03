I Said I’d Become A Legend – Liverpool Linked Besiktas Star Keen To Make Good On Promise

Follow @insidefutbol





Besiktas midfielder Dorukhan Tokoz, who has been linked with Liverpool, insists he is keen to stay at the Turkish club and become a legend.



The 23-year-old signed for the Turkish club from Eskisehirspor last summer and went on to make score three goals from 20 Super Lig appearances in the 2018/19 campaign, as he caught the eye.













Dorukhan has been linked with a host of clubs this summer, including Liverpool and sides in Italy, but is still on the books in Istanbul at the Black Eagles.



The midfielder is aware of all the transfer interest around him, but wants to live up to the promises he made when he joined Besiktas.





He wants to help Bestikas to taste success in Turkey and then play in the Champions League before he considers leaving.







"At a press conference at the club last year, I said I came here to be a legend", Dorukhan was quoted as saying by Turkish daily Fanatik.



"These words, perhaps, remained in the background, but it is an important target for me and a promise I made to the fans.





"I am standing behind this promise. I am not going anywhere.



"First let me experience championships with Besiktas and win trophies. Then let's see.



"I don't have anything to do with a transfer now."



Liverpool have done little in the ongoing transfer window and will have to act fast if they wish to do any business as the window for Premier League clubs shuts on 8th August.

