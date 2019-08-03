I Was Under This Impression – Celtic Legend Mocks Steven Gerrard’s Comments

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Chris Sutton has mocked Steven Gerrard’s comments, where he indicated Rangers would have been champions last season had they finished games better in the last few minutes.



Rangers improved under Gerrard last season, but still finished some distance away from Celtic, who won their eight Scottish Premiership title on the trot.













The amount of business Gerrard has done this summer to improve his squad has led to suggestions Rangers could put up a serious challenge to Celtic for the league title in the upcoming season.



The Rangers boss has tried to play down title talk ahead of the new campaign, but recently slipped out that if his side had held their nerve in the final few minutes of a few games, they could have been champions instead of Celtic.





Sutton, a former Celtic striker, has taken issue with that statement and reminded Gerrard that football is played across 90 minutes.









“Reading Steven Gerrard this morning”, the Celtic legend took to Twitter and wrote.



“‘Having analysed last season if the games had finished after 86 minutes we’d have won the league, that’s the brutal truth’.





“I was under the impression games have always lasted 90 minutes but there you go.”



Rangers will open their league campaign on Sunday when they take an away trip to Kilmarnock.

