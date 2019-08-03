XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/08/2019 - 10:30 BST

I Was Under This Impression – Celtic Legend Mocks Steven Gerrard’s Comments

 




Celtic legend Chris Sutton has mocked Steven Gerrard’s comments, where he indicated Rangers would have been champions last season had they finished games better in the last few minutes.

Rangers improved under Gerrard last season, but still finished some distance away from Celtic, who won their eight Scottish Premiership title on the trot.  


 



The amount of business Gerrard has done this summer to improve his squad has led to suggestions Rangers could put up a serious challenge to Celtic for the league title in the upcoming season.

The Rangers boss has tried to play down title talk ahead of the new campaign, but recently slipped out that if his side had held their nerve in the final few minutes of a few games, they could have been champions instead of Celtic.
 


Sutton, a former Celtic striker, has taken issue with that statement and reminded Gerrard that football is played across 90 minutes.
 



“Reading Steven Gerrard this morning”, the Celtic legend took to Twitter and wrote.

“‘Having analysed last season if the games had finished after 86 minutes we’d have won the league, that’s the brutal truth’.
 


“I was under the impression games have always lasted 90 minutes but there you go.”

Rangers will open their league campaign on Sunday when they take an away trip to Kilmarnock.   
 