James Tarkowski and Nathan Ake On Leicester’s Radar, Lewis Dunk Ruled Out

Leicester City are not considering Lewis Dunk as a replacement for Harry Maguire, but Nathan Ake and James Tarkowski are on their radar, according to Sky Sports News.



Brendan Rodgers' side have agreed a world-record fee for a defender to sell Maguire to Manchester United and the centre-back is expected to wrap up his move to Old Trafford soon.













Thoughts are turning to who Leicester might target to fill the void left by the sale of Maguire and they have been strongly linked with Brighton's Dunk.



The 27-year-old is not on the Foxes' wanted list however.



It is claimed that Burnley defender Tarkowski and Bournemouth star Ake are both firmly on the radar at the King Power Stadium.







Leicester are wary though about the prices they might be quoted as they look to replace Maguire.



Clubs will know the Foxes are flush with cash after Manchester United's raid on the King Power Stadium and prices may be pushed up as a result.



Leicester have little time to replace Maguire as the Premier League transfer window is due to slam shut on 8th August, nearly a full month before other windows across Europe close.

