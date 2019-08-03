Juventus Sporting Director Flying In On Romelu Lukaku Mission, Inter Could Take Interest Beyond 8th August

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is to fly to London on Sunday to hold talks with Manchester United in an effort to push forward his side's swoop for Romelu Lukaku, though Inter remain in the mix.



The Bianconeri are working on a deal which would see Paulo Dybala make the move to Old Trafford and Lukaku switch to the San Siro.













According to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, Paratici is to fly to England on Sunday and speak to Manchester United about the deal as he is well aware that the Premier League transfer window closes early; it is claimed the meeting could be decisive.



It is also claimed however that Inter have not given up on Lukaku and could move back into pole position if no deal is done before 8th August.



Juventus have no intention of paying cash for Lukaku, meaning if they cannot conduct a player swap before the Premier League transfer window closes they will be out of the race.







Inter though are able and willing to continue their interest in Lukaku beyond 8th August on a cash-only basis.



Manchester United would still be able to sell after that date, but it is unclear if they would be willing to do so given they would not be able to buy a replacement.



Lukaku has an agreement on personal terms with both Juventus and Inter, and is relishing the opportunity to play in Serie A.

