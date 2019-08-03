Leeds United Close To Offloading Out-of-favour Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United full-back Laurens De Bock is on the verge of joining Aris Salonika on loan, with the Greek side reserving an option to buy him.



De Bock spent last season on loan at Belgian side KV Oostende and is not part of Marcelo Bielsa’s plans going forward.













His representatives have been trying to find a new club for him this summer and it seems the defender is set to move to Greece to rekindle his career.



According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Greek side Aris have an agreement in place with Leeds to secure the signature of the Belgian full-back in the ongoing transfer window.





He will be joining on an initial loan deal and Aris will reserve an option to sign him on a permanent deal from Leeds.









The fee for the option has been set at €500,000 and De Bock will be looking to convince the club with his performances next season take him out of Leeds on a permanent basis.



Leeds signed the 26-year-old from Club Brugge in January 2018 for a deal worth €1.7m but he did little to convince during his short stay at Elland Road.





He has made just seven appearances for Leeds and is not likely to add to that number.



De Bock's departure is a further sign of the squad trimming at Elland Road.



