Leeds United Hoping Good Relationship With Club Can Lead To Two Talents Signing

Leeds United are working to take advantage of their good relationship with Inter to do a double deal for two promising Nerazzurri youngsters.



The White have sold Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Pontus Jansson this summer, while Kemar Roofe is heading for the exit door as a move to Anderlecht looms.













Head coach Marcelo Bielsa wants signings to be made before the Championship transfer window closes on Thursday and the Whites have turned to Inter for options.



According to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Leeds are keen on young centre-back Ryan Nolan, 20, and promising striker Facundo Colidio, 19.



Newcastle are also interested in Argentine attacker Colidio, but Leeds are hoping the Bielsa factor can be crucial.







It is claimed that Colidio would move to Leeds on loan with a right to buy set at between €7m and €8m, while if the Whites activated it, Inter would hold a buy-back option of between €10m and €12m.



Young Irish defender Nolan would be purchased on an outright basis.



Leeds, owned by Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani, are hoping their good contacts amongst the Inter powerbrokers can be key in landing both players.



With the Championship transfer window running until just 8th August, while Italian clubs can do deals until 2nd September, the pressure is on Leeds, but not Inter, who can mull what to do with the pair this summer.



