Leigh Griffiths On Bench – Celtic Team vs St Johnstone Confirmed

Fixture: Celtic vs St Johnstone

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Celtic have named their starting eleven and substitutes kick off a new Scottish Premiership campaign, with St Johnstone the visitors to Celtic Park.



Neil Lennon, who is now in permanent charge of the Scottish champions, will be keen to see his team start the season with no less than three points.













However, he must make do without centre-back pair Jozo Simunovic and Christopher Jullien, as both are suspended.



Celtic are also without injury absentees Kieran Tierney, Tom Rogic and Daniel Arzani.





In goal, Lennon chooses to start with Scott Bain, while at the back the Northern Irishman selects new signing Hatem Abd Elhamed, Nir Bitton, Kristoffer Ajer and Boli Bolingoli. Scott Brown is in midfield with Callum McGregor, while James Forrest, Ryan Christie and Mikey Johnston support Odsonne Edouard.







If the Celtic manager wants to make changes during the 90 minutes he can look to his bench, where options available to him include Jonny Hayes and Leigh Griffiths.





Celtic Team vs St Johnstone



Bain, Elhamed, Bitton, Ajer, Bolingoli, Brown, McGregor, Forrest, Christie, Johnston, Edouard



Substitutes: Gordon, Ralston, Hayes, Ntcham, Sinclair, Morgan, Griffiths

