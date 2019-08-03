XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/08/2019 - 13:06 BST

Ligue 1 Side Indicate Prepared To Pay Fee for Laurent Koscielny

 




Bordeaux officials were in London on Friday to hold talks with Arsenal in order to secure the signature of Laurent Koscielny this summer and have indicated they are prepared to pay a fee for him.

Koscielny has gone on strike to push his way out of Arsenal this summer and has been training with the Under-23s squad over the last few weeks; the Frenchman believes he should be allowed to terminate his contract and depart.


 



His decision to not be part of their pre-season tour of the United States angered Arsenal and the club have been trying to sort out his future during multiple rounds of talks with his representatives.

Arsenal sporting director Edu has already held face-to-face talks with Rennes, who are interested in taking Koscielny to France.
 


And according to French sports daily L'Equipe, the Gunners held another round of negotiations with Bordeaux, who are also keen on getting their hands on the experienced defender.
 



Bordeaux director Hugo Varela and sporting director Eduardo Macia were in London on Friday and met Arsenal to discuss signing Koscielny.

The French club are prepared to pay a fee to sign the 33-year-old, but do not want to meet Arsenal’s €10m valuation of the defender.
 


The Ligue 1 sides do have time to reach an agreement as, unlike the Premier League, windows across Europe remain open until 2nd September to sign players.   
 