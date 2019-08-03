Ligue 1 Side Indicate Prepared To Pay Fee for Laurent Koscielny

Follow @insidefutbol





Bordeaux officials were in London on Friday to hold talks with Arsenal in order to secure the signature of Laurent Koscielny this summer and have indicated they are prepared to pay a fee for him.



Koscielny has gone on strike to push his way out of Arsenal this summer and has been training with the Under-23s squad over the last few weeks; the Frenchman believes he should be allowed to terminate his contract and depart.













His decision to not be part of their pre-season tour of the United States angered Arsenal and the club have been trying to sort out his future during multiple rounds of talks with his representatives.



Arsenal sporting director Edu has already held face-to-face talks with Rennes, who are interested in taking Koscielny to France.





And according to French sports daily L'Equipe, the Gunners held another round of negotiations with Bordeaux, who are also keen on getting their hands on the experienced defender.









Bordeaux director Hugo Varela and sporting director Eduardo Macia were in London on Friday and met Arsenal to discuss signing Koscielny.



The French club are prepared to pay a fee to sign the 33-year-old, but do not want to meet Arsenal’s €10m valuation of the defender.





The Ligue 1 sides do have time to reach an agreement as, unlike the Premier League, windows across Europe remain open until 2nd September to sign players.

