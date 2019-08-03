Mauricio Pochettino Tries To Sell Spurs Move To Manchester United Linked Paulo Dybala

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Paulo Dybala has held talks with Manchester United linked Paulo Dybala to sell a move to north London to him, it has been claimed.



Dybala has been strongly linked with a move to England in recent days, with Juventus ready to send him to Old Trafford in exchange for Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku.













Spurs hold a serious interest in Dybala and appear not to be sitting out the saga as, according to French outlet Soccer Link, Pochettino has been in touch with his countryman.



Pochettino has attempted to convince Dybala that a move to north London would be his best option this summer.



Juventus though are continuing to work on the Dybala-Lukaku swap deal.







Bianconeri sporting director Fabio Paratici is flying out to England on Sunday to take part in a key meeting with Manchester United over the proposed swap.



Juventus are not prepared to pay cash for Lukaku, meaning the only way to the Belgian striker is through a player exchange.



It remains to be seen if Tottenham can force their way into the race, but Pochettino may be looking towards Dybala rejecting Manchester United and asking to move to north London.

