More Trophies – Audi Cup Whets Tottenham Star’s Trophy Appetite

Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas Moura believes the side are ready to work hard to win trophies after lifting pre-season silverware in the shape of the Audi Cup.



Lucas laid his hands on the Audi Cup in Munich on Thursday after Spurs beat two big European teams in the form of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in back-to-back friendly matches.













In spite of the friendly nature of the tournament, Lucas insists that the wins were significant as they came against big teams.



The Brazilian also took time to stress the importance of pre-season and insisted that he and his team will work hard to make sure that the Audi Cup is the first of a number of trophies arriving at the club this season.





“It’s very important to work hard in pre-season”, Lucas told his club's official website.







“Games like this make us ready for the season because the year will be very hard.



“It was two hard days, two hard games and I'm very happy to get my first trophy with Tottenham!





"That is my objective always – to be a champion – and we will work hard this season to have more trophies."



Lucas believes that following a tough pre-season, Spurs are close to being ready for the Premier League to resume.



"I think we are doing a good job and are almost ready for the season.”



Tottenham are in friendly action one last time on Sunday as the games against European heavyweights continue to arrive, with Antonio Conte's Inter on the agenda.

