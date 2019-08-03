Newcastle Boss Steve Bruce Comments On Future of Leeds and Stoke Linked Dwight Gayle

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has ruled out letting Leeds United and Stoke City linked Dwight Gayle leave St James' Park.



Gayle spent last term on loan at West Brom and hit the back of the net 23 times in the Championship, further proving his goalscoring ability in the second tier.













It had been thought he could be on the move from Newcastle before the Premier League and Championship transfer window closes, with Stoke having made an enquiry, while Leeds have been linked with a swoop given the impending sale of Kemar Roofe.



Magpies boss Bruce though has declared himself an admirer of the striker and is keen for him to stay at St James' Park.



"I want to keep him", Bruce was quoted as saying by the Chronicle.







"As I keep saying, you’re only as good as your strikers.



"In that areas we need a threat and Gayle has always been part of my plans."



Bruce insists the reason why Gayle was not involved with Newcastle in the Premier League Asia Trophy was only ever down to his fitness.



The manager also revealed he has tried to sign Gayle previously, in a further sign of how highly he rates the hitman.



"We hoped he'd be ready after China but he's gone backwards. I've tried to buy him before."



Newcastle have brought in another striker in the shape of Joelinton this summer, splashing the cash to sign the Brazilian from Hoffenheim.



