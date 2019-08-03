Newcastle United’s Hopes of Landing Target Over

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United's hopes of adding Paris Saint-Germain defender Stanley Nsoki to the ranks at St James' Park this summer appear to be over.



The Magpies had been holding talks with PSG in a bid to land Nsoki and found an agreement with the French champions based on a transfer fee of €11m.













Steve Bruce wanted Nsoki, but he will have to do without the 20-year-old.



Newcastle held talks with the player's representatives but, according to French radio station RMC, could not reach an agreement on personal terms.



It is claimed that the discussions have now ended, meaning no chance of a St James' Park move for Nsoki.







The young defender, who has been ready to leave the Parc des Princes, could still be on the move this summer with clubs across Europe, outside England, able to do business until 2nd September.



With the Premier League transfer window closing on 8th August, there appears to be too little time for Newcastle to bring the deal back to life.



Nsoki has been capped by France at various youth levels and is a product of PSG's academy set-up.

