No Negativity, Trust Marcelo Bielsa – Former Leeds United Star

Former Leeds United star Andy Couzens has told the fans to cut out negativity and trust in boss Marcelo Bielsa to guide the Whites to promotion in their centenary year.



Leeds came close to promotion from the Championship last season, but were beaten by Derby County in the playoff semi-final and their pursuit finally ended in disappointment.













The Whites have gone through another summer of upheaval, with Pontus Jansson leaving from Brentford and Kemar Roofe about to walk away from Elland Road for Anderlecht.



Leeds are hopeful that Marcelo Bielsa will build on last season's heroics though and again keep his side in the hunt for promotion to the top tier.





The Whites are celebrating 100 years of their existence this year and Couzens is keen to see the club mark such an occasion by returning to the Premier League.









He wants the Leeds supporters to trust Bielsa and his team to get things right this season, and end any negative talk; there has been criticism about the sale of Jansson and impending exit of Roofe.



“The season is upon us”, the former White took to Twitter and wrote.





“And I guess there is going to be lots of ups and downs but let’s hope in our centenary year this is our year!!!!



“Don’t want to hear negative things we trust the manager and his backroom staff to have got it right.”



Leeds will open their Championship campaign with a trip to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City on Sunday, with three points Bielsa's target.

