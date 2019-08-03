Paul Pogba Not Injured, Refused To Travel For Friendly, Has Spoken To Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Follow @insidefutbol





Paul Pogba has refused to travel with Manchester United for their International Champions Cup meeting with AC Milan because he is unhappy and wants to move to Real Madrid, it has been claimed in Spain.



The French midfielder has made clear his desire to move on from Old Trafford, but Real Madrid have reached no agreement with Manchester United.













It had been claimed that Pogba would miss out on the AC Milan friendly due to a back injury, but according to El Chiringuito journalist Jose Alvarez Haya, that is not the case.



Pogba is instead claimed to have refused to travel as he is unhappy with his situation at Manchester United.



The midfielder wants to go to Real Madrid and told manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his stance at his last training session.







However, Manchester United are still in no mood to sell Pogba and the situation is complicated.



While Real Madrid, in line with the rest of Europe, have until 2nd September to do their transfer business, Premier League sides only have until 8th August.



And as such, if Pogba is not sold by 8th August, Manchester United could become even more set against losing him as they will be unable to buy a replacement.



