Real Betis Drop Price, Would Sell Giovani Lo Celso To Tottenham For Reduced Figure

Real Betis are willing to accept a lower figure from Tottenham Hotspur for Giovani Lo Celso, a player they have quoted €75m for, it has been claimed in Spain.



Tottenham have held talks with Betis this summer in a bid to land the Argentine, with Mauricio Pochettino a big fan of his countryman.













While Lo Celso wants the move, Betis have stuck firmly to their €75m asking price, not least due to a sell-on clause which means Paris Saint-Germain will be due a portion of the fee.



There is no new news on the prospect of Lo Celso moving to Tottenham, according to Spanish radio station Onda Cero's El Transistor programme.



However, it is claimed Betis are willing to now sell Lo Celso if Tottenham come in with a bid of €60m, a whopping €15m less than their asking price.







The negotiations are still expected to be complicated and the jury is out on whether Tottenham have enough time to pull a deal off due to the Premier League transfer window closing on Thursday.



Spurs also have another midfield target in the shape of Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes.



Tottenham sent a delegation to Lisbon earlier this week, but despite holding a meeting, were unable to agree a fee for Fernandes with the Portuguese giants.

