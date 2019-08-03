Real Madrid and Tottenham Linked Donny van de Beek Won’t Sign New Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur target Donny van de Beek has rejected a new contract offer from Dutch champions Ajax.



Van de Beek’s future has been subject to speculation this summer due to interest from several clubs following a stellar season at Ajax.













Tottenham have been keeping tabs on him as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen, but they are yet to make a concrete move to take him to the Premier League ahead of the new season.



Real Madrid are the ones who are expected to sign the Dutchman as an alternative to Paul Pogba, who could well end up remaining at Manchester United this summer.





Ajax want to keep the player next season and, according to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad, they recently offered a new contract to the Dutchman.









But Van de Beek refused to sign a new deal and is now waiting to see whether Real Madrid make a move for him in the coming weeks.



The midfielder has been clear that he cannot guarantee that he will stay at Ajax next season and has never ruled out a move this summer.





By rejecting the new deal, Van de Beek has made it clear that he is prepared to jump if a big club make an offer for him.

