Roma Latest Club In For Former Tottenham Striker Fernando Llorente

Roma have identified former Tottenham Hotspur star Fernando Llorente as a possible recruit this summer as they look to bring in a new striker in the coming weeks.



Llorente is available on a free transfer after his contract with Tottenham expired at the end of June.













Tottenham have offered him a fresh one-year deal to continue in north London, but the Spaniard has been evaluating offers from several clubs in Europe.



His representatives have already been in talks with Fiorentina, while Lazio have also been keeping tabs on him with a view to signing him in the coming weeks.





And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Roma have also joined their fellow Italian clubs in the pursuit of the veteran striker in the ongoing transfer window.









Edin Dzeko is likely to leave Roma for Inter this summer and the Serie A giants are also considering letting go of Patrik Schick ahead of the start of the season.



Roma are in the market for striker and Llorente has been identified as a target who could come in as their new man up top for the 2019/20 campaign.





They could sign one more striker if both Dzeko and Schick leave in the next few weeks.

