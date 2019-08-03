Stumbling Block Threatens Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo Swap Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Danilo’s wage demands have turned into a potential stumbling block in Manchester City’s hopes of using him as a pawn to land Joao Cancelo from Juventus this summer.



Manchester City have offered a fee of €30m to €35m and Danilo to Juventus in order to secure a deal to sign Cancelo from the Italian champions.













Juventus are claimed to have decided to accept the proposal as the two clubs continue to negotiate the finer details of the possible agreement.



Cancelo is prepared to move to the Etihad and Manchester City do not expect any hiccups in thrashing out personal terms with the Portuguese full-back.





Juventus are also keen to have Danilo in their squad, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, his wage demands are turning out to be stumbling block.







The Brazilian earns around €5m per year at Manchester City and does not want to take a pay cut to move to Italy.



But Juventus have only offered a contract worth €3m per year, which is some distance away from his current salary.





Danilo accepting an offer from Juventus remains the key to unlocking the deal as for the moment Manchester City do not want to spend €60m on Cancelo.

