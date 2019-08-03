XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/08/2019 - 21:59 BST

They Will Be Right Up There – Leeds United Star On Championship Promotion Rivals

 




Leeds United full-back Luke Ayling has backed his former club and the Whites' opening weekend opponents Bristol City to be up in the Championship promotion mix this season.

The two sides are scheduled to meet each other at Ashton Gate on Sunday as the 2019/20 Championship season kicks off.  


 



Ayling, a former Bristol City player, believes that Lee Johnson's side have enough about them to suggest they will be up and around the promotion places in the league

The Robins have just sold Adam Webster to Brighton & Hove Albion for a big money fee and it remains to be seen if they will dip back into the market before Thursday's deadline for Championship sides.
 


"I think they’ve strengthened really well, they’ve kept hold of a few players", Ayling was quoted as saying by Bristol Live, before the Webster deal went through.



"I think that they’ll be right up there, they’ve got a great chance this season, they’ve kept players and they’ve added well."

Ayling will miss Leeds' visit to his former stomping ground as he is out of action with an ankle problem.
 


Leeds will be confident of a result however, with Bristol City winning just one of their last 14 league meetings against the Whites and losing both games against Marcelo Bielsa's men last term.
 