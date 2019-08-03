We’ll Be Bright In Spicy Leeds United Game – Lee Johnson

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol City boss Lee Johnson is sure his team will be bright and raring to go against Leeds United on Sunday, while insisting the fact the Whites are the opposition is sure to add some spice to the Championship fixtuee.



The Robins are scheduled to kick off their 2019/20 domestic campaign with a match against the Whites at Ashton Gate.













Johnson has put him men through a demanding pre-season, with friendlies against Wimbledon, Sarasota, Forest Green and Crystal Palace all included.



Bristol City lost 5-0 against Crystal Palace and Johnson feels it was largely down to the gruelling pre-season work.





He also admitted his excitement at what is to come, telling his club's official site: "I’m very excited for the new season, I’m looking forward to it. I’ve missed everybody, the buzz and the desire of winning three points and the pain of not getting the three points.







“The lads have been great in what has been a tough pre-season and I think that accumulated in what we saw last weekend [against Crystal Palace].



"That has now all gone and I expect us to be really bright against Leeds."





The Bristol City boss wants to see his players express themselves in a spicy encounter against Leeds.



“I just want the players the fans to enjoy themselves and be the same as normal.



"It was going to be a great start to the Championship whoever we played but Leeds have a rich history and they’re a very good club so it adds that bit of extra spice."



Leeds did the league double over Bristol City last season, but only scored a narrow 1-0 win at Ashton Gate in March.

