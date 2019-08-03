Wolves Rushing To Sign Southampton Star But Deal Formula Has Sparked Competition Into Life

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolves are locked in advanced talks with Southampton to rush a deal for Mario Lemina over the line before the Premier League transfer window closes.



Lemina is not in Ralph Hasenhuttl's plans on the south coast and has been linked with a number of clubs, including a return to France with Saint-Etienne.













The midfielder though could be continuing his career in the Premier League as, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Wolves are in advanced talks with Southampton to secure him.



It is claimed a deal could be done on the basis of a loan with an obligatory purchase option.



Wolves are pushing to do the deal, but not just due to the early closing Premier League transfer window.







The loan with obligatory option to buy has also given other clubs keen on Lemina ideas.



A host of sides from Spain, Italy, and even in England, are now aware the formula appears to be acceptable to Southampton and are set to try to overtake Wolves in the chase for Lemina.



If Wolves and English clubs cannot get a deal over the line by 8th August, clubs across Europe will have the advantage, with their windows not shutting until 2nd September.



