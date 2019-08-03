XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/08/2019 - 12:30 BST

Wolves Rushing To Sign Southampton Star But Deal Formula Has Sparked Competition Into Life

 




Wolves are locked in advanced talks with Southampton to rush a deal for Mario Lemina over the line before the Premier League transfer window closes. 

Lemina is not in Ralph Hasenhuttl's plans on the south coast and has been linked with a number of clubs, including a return to France with Saint-Etienne.


 



The midfielder though could be continuing his career in the Premier League as, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Wolves are in advanced talks with Southampton to secure him.

It is claimed a deal could be done on the basis of a loan with an obligatory purchase option.

 


Wolves are pushing to do the deal, but not just due to the early closing Premier League transfer window.


 


The loan with obligatory option to buy has also given other clubs keen on Lemina ideas.

A host of sides from Spain, Italy, and even in England, are now aware the formula appears to be acceptable to Southampton and are set to try to overtake Wolves in the chase for Lemina.

 


If Wolves and English clubs cannot get a deal over the line by 8th August, clubs across Europe will have the advantage, with their windows not shutting until 2nd September.

 