Ben White Starts – Leeds United Team vs Bristol City Confirmed

Fixture: Bristol City vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Lee Johnson's Bristol City side in their Championship opener at Ashton Gate.



The Whites sold centre-back Pontus Jansson earlier this summer, while striker Kemar Roofe is closing on a move to Belgian giants Anderlecht.













Luke Ayling meanwhile will not face his former club as he has an ankle issue, while defender Gaetano Berardi is suspended for this afternoon's game.



Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa opts to pick Kiko Casilla in goal, while in central defence he puts his trust in a pairing between Liam Cooper and loanee Ben White.





Further up the pitch, Leeds boss Bielsa goes with Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich in midfield, while in advance of them Adam Forshaw, Jack Harrison and Pablo Hernandez support Patrick Bamford.







If the veteran Argentine tactician needs to make changes then he has a bench full of options, including Helder Costa and Ezgjan Alioski.





Leeds United Team vs Bristol City



Casilla, Dallas, Cooper, White, Douglas, Phillips, Klich, Forshaw, Hernandez, Harrison, Bamford



Substitutes: Miazek, Davis, Alioski, Gotts, Bogusz, Clarke, Costa

