X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/08/2019 - 09:50 BST

Burnley Not Giving Up On Leeds United Midfielder, Tipped To Go Back In

 




Burnley are expected to go back in for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips before the transfer window for Premier League clubs closes on Thursday, according to the Sun

The Clarets have already done business with Leeds this summer when snapping up goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, while they also signed Chris Wood from the Whites in 2017.


 



Turf Moor boss Sean Dyche is an admirer of Phillips and it is claimed the Clarets offered Leeds a player swap deal involving Matej Vydra for the midfielder's services.

Leeds however have turned down the proposal, with Phillips a key player for head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

 


Burnley though are tipped to go back in with a fresh proposal before the Premier League window slams shut on Thursday.


 


Leeds were keen on landing Vydra when Bielsa first took over at Elland Road last summer, but found a deal for the striker beyond reach.

While signing Vydra may be an attractive proposition for Leeds given they are set to lose Kemar Roofe to Anderlecht, doing so at the price of sending Phillips on his way could be something Bielsa is unwilling to accept.

 


The Argentine has made clear how crucial he views the midfielder as being in his system at Elland Road.

Phillips also has interest from Aston Villa.
 