06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/08/2019 - 22:31 BST

Burnley, Sheffield United and West Brom Keen On Everton Defender

 




Everton defender Mason Holgate is wanted by Burnley, Bournemouth, Sheffield United and West Brom, according to the Sun

Holgate, who is claimed to be valued at around the £10m mark by Everton, could be on the move before the Premier League and Championship transfer window closes on 8th August.


 



Burnley, Bournemouth and Sheffield United are all keen to add Holgate to the ranks before the window closes, while West Brom also have an interest in the former Barnsley man.

However, it is claimed that the Baggies would be unlikely to be able to compete with the finances of the Premier League sides keen on the 22-year-old.

 


Holgate spent the second half of last season on loan in the Championship plying his trade at West Brom though and could be tempted by a return.


 


But the lure of Premier League football is sure to be strong.

He made a total of 19 appearances in the Baggies' promotion push, scoring once.

 


Everton snapped Holgate up in 2015 and he is under contract at Goodison Park until the summer of 2022.

In total, Holgate has clocked up 48 senior appearances in an Everton shirt, but could be set to end his association with the Toffees this summer and try his luck elsewhere.
 