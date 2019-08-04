XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/08/2019 - 16:09 BST

FC Porto Batten Down Hatches But Will Leave Newcastle and West Ham Linked Star Go

 




FC Porto have finalised the squad they want for this season, but will still allow Newcastle United and West Ham United linked Moussa Marega to leave. 

The Portuguese giants have invested €62m over the course of the summer transfer window and have now shut down the door on anyone leaving if their termination clauses are not met.


 



However, according to Portuguese daily O Jogo, Marega is the exception as Porto remain willing to let him go for under his termination clause.

The attacker, who has been linked with Newcastle and West Ham, is available for €30m.

 


Porto though believe the likelihood is that Marega will stay put due to the fact the Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday.


 


The Portuguese giants are not ruling out the chance Marega could go to England, but are aware that Premier League sides only have a short time left in which to do deals.

Clubs from elsewhere could make a move after that date, with windows across Europe running until 2nd September, but Porto continue to believe Marega is more likely to stay than go.

 


Porto are now focused on reaching the group stage of the Champions League, which would bring in €44m for the club.
 