FC Porto Batten Down Hatches But Will Leave Newcastle and West Ham Linked Star Go

FC Porto have finalised the squad they want for this season, but will still allow Newcastle United and West Ham United linked Moussa Marega to leave.



The Portuguese giants have invested €62m over the course of the summer transfer window and have now shut down the door on anyone leaving if their termination clauses are not met.













However, according to Portuguese daily O Jogo, Marega is the exception as Porto remain willing to let him go for under his termination clause.



The attacker, who has been linked with Newcastle and West Ham, is available for €30m.



Porto though believe the likelihood is that Marega will stay put due to the fact the Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday.







The Portuguese giants are not ruling out the chance Marega could go to England, but are aware that Premier League sides only have a short time left in which to do deals.



Clubs from elsewhere could make a move after that date, with windows across Europe running until 2nd September, but Porto continue to believe Marega is more likely to stay than go.



Porto are now focused on reaching the group stage of the Champions League, which would bring in €44m for the club.

