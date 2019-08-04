French Claims of Emil Krafth Deal Done Denied, Newcastle United Asked For More Money

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have made a new offer for Emil Krafth, but despite reports in France claiming the full-back will move to St James' Park, Amiens still want more money, according to the Sun.



The Magpies recently put in a bid for the Sweden international, who wants the move, but saw Amiens knock it back.













Amiens signed Krafth, following a successful season-long loan, from Italian side Bologna for €2.5m earlier this summer and want to make a substantial profit if they are to sell.



It has been claimed in France that a deal is done and Krafth will go to Newcastle before the English transfer window slams shut on Thursday.



But that is not the case, with the deal not done yet, and Amiens demanding more money from Newcastle for the right-back.







Newcastle have continued to talk to Amiens to find an agreement, but it is suggested they have not done so yet and there is work to do on the deal.



Steve Bruce is aware that Newcastle will need to work quickly due to the early closing Premier League transfer window.



Amiens are relaxed and know even if they agree to sell Krafth at the last minute then they have until 2nd September to sign a replacement, meaning they can afford to play hardball with Newcastle.

