06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/08/2019 - 23:13 BST

He Should Move To Liverpool – Donny van de Beek Offered Advice By Former Ajax Star

 




Donny van de Beek should join Liverpool and not Real Madrid, former Ajax star Kenneth Perez feels. 

The classy Ajax midfielder has been strongly linked with a summer switch to the Bernabeu and could be set to make the move to Spain soon.


 



Perez, who was on the books at Ajax during two spells between 2006 and 2008, does not feel however that Real Madrid are the right fit for Van de Beek.

Instead the 44-year-old would like to see the youngster lining up alongside countryman Georginio Wijnaldum at Anfield, though he also sees the merits of Borussia Dortmund.

 


He said on Dutch TV show Dit was het Weekend on FOX Sports: "I would have preferred a club like Liverpool [for Van de Beek], [take] the Wijnaldum route.


 


"For me, he is a greater loss than an asset for Real Madrid.

"Dortmund would [also] be fantastic for Van de Beek.

 


"[But] it is great that the Dutch league can again deliver players to the absolute top [clubs].

"That is good news", Perez added.

Van de Beek played a key role in Ajax enjoying domestic success and reaching the semi-final of the Champions League last season, as he caught the eye.

Liverpool have not been linked with the promising midfielder, with the Reds preferring to opt out of the transfer window this summer due to Jurgen Klopp banking on his existing first team stars.

Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur have though been credited with holding an interest in Van de Beek.

 