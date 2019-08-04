Inter Talent Still Balanced Between Newcastle United and Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter youngster Facundo Colidio remains between Newcastle United and Leeds United, as the clock ticks down on the Premier League and Championship transfer window.



Newcastle are interested in taking the 19-year-old Argentine striker to St James' Park and the Premier League is sure to hold appeal for Colidio.













Leeds however are also keen on the striker and are hoping the Marcelo Bielsa factor can help convince the Argentine to continue his career at Elland Road; a loan with an option to buy, and a buy-back clause for Inter if it is activated, has been floated.



According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Colidio remains firmly in the balance between Newcastle and Leeds.



There is little time for a decision to be made between either club as the Premier League and Championship transfer windows slam shut on 8th August.







If no agreement can be reached, Colidio could still be on the move from Inter this summer as transfer windows across Europe remain open until 2nd September.



Leeds are also keen on another Inter talent in the shape of young Irish defender Ryan Nolan.



The 20-year-old centre-back has been turning out for Inter's youth teams and a permanent switch to Leeds has been floated; he is in the final year of his contract at the Nerazzurri.

