06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/08/2019 - 11:54 BST

Kilmarnock Shrink Rugby Park Pitch Width Ahead of Rangers Clash

 




Kilmarnock have prepared a tight pitch at Rugby Park for the visit of Rangers this afternoon. 

Steven Gerrard's men kick off their Scottish Premiership campaign by travelling to Kilmarnock and will want to return with nothing less than three points.


 



Kilmarnock have prepared a tight pitch, with a reduced width, with the markings from the previous pitch width clearly visible in a shot taken by photographer Willie Vass.

The exact amount the width has been cut by is unclear, but it appears to be a considerable amount as Killie look to make home advantage pay.

 


Kilmarnock will be desperate to bounce back from a humbling at the hands of minnows Connah's Quay in the Europa League, seeing a good season of work under Steve Clarke go to waste with a first round exit.


 


The hosts have not lost against Rangers this year in three meetings between the two teams at Rugby Park.

Kilmarnock recorded a 2-1 win over Rangers in January before then playing out a 0-0 cup draw in February.

 


They then hosted and beat Gerrard's side 2-1 in May.

However, Clarke has since left to take up the job as Scotland manager, while Gerrard has continued to dip into the transfer market to strengthen his squad.
 