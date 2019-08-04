Leeds United Tipped To Go Back In For Rangers Target Ryan Kent

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are expected to go back in for Rangers target Ryan Kent if Kemar Roofe completes a proposed move to Anderlecht.



The Belgian giants are putting the finishing touches to their capture of Roofe, who was Leeds' top attacking threat last term with 15 goals to his name.













Roofe could undergo a medical in Belgium on Monday and thoughts have already turned to what Leeds will do in the last stretch of the transfer window.



If Roofe does go then Leeds will try again for Liverpool winger Kent, according to former Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay.



Kent spent last season on loan at Rangers and Gers boss Steven Gerrard wants to bring him back for a fresh spell.







Leeds have also been keen to loan Kent, a player rated highly by head coach Marcelo Bilesa, but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been clear in his stance.



The German manager has insisted that Kent cannot head out on another loan spell, meaning a permanent transfer is the only method on the table to take him away from Anfield.



Leeds have brought in £8.5m for Jack Clarke, £5.5m for Pontus Jansson and around £3.5m for Bailey Peacock-Farrell, while Roofe is expected to generate another £5.5m.



They have focused on loans though and it is unclear if a permanent transfer of Kent would be beyond them.



Rangers have longer to stay in the hunt as the transfer window in Scotland, in line with the rest of Europe, remains open until 2nd September.

