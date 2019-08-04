Leeds United To Look For Two Signings Before Championship Window Shuts

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United will look to sign both a goalkeeper and a forward before Thursday's 5pm transfer deadline for Championship clubs.



The Whites recently sold goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell to Burnley, while attacker Kemar Roofe is close to completing a move to Belgian giants Anderlecht.













They have focused on the loan market this summer due to financial restrictions, but have banked £8.5m from selling Jack Clarke, £5.5m from letting Pontus Jansson go, up to £3.5m for Peacock-Farrell and will earn around £5.5m for Roofe.



And Leeds will have business to do before the Championship window closes as, according to former Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay, they will move for a goalkeeper and a forward.



It had been thought Leeds would try to replace Jansson, widely considered to be their top centre-back, but it appears head coach Marcelo Bielsa is happy to go without.







Leeds are amongst the favourites for promotion this season, despite their limited transfer outlay.



The Whites narrowly missed out on going up last term as they were knocked out of the playoffs at the semi-final stage by Derby County.



Bielsa's men start the new campaign away later today at Bristol City, as the Championship gets a hint of whether the Argentine can make Leeds promotion contenders once again.

