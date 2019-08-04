Monaco In Advanced Talks To Sign Stoke Star, Everton Also Hold Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye, who has also been linked with Everton, is in advanced discussions over a move to Ligue 1 giants Monaco.



The Potters star spent last term on loan in Turkey at Galatasaray and looks poised for a permanent move away from Stoke this summer.













His destination could well be the French top flight as, according to Yahoo Sports France, Monaco are now in advanced talks to take Ndiaye to the Stade Louis II.



It is claimed the midfielder also has interest from Everton, but the jury is out on whether the Toffees have enough time to do a deal given the early closure of the Premier League window on 8th August.



Monaco, in line with the rest of Europe, have until 2nd September to tie up the arrival of Ndiaye.







He impressed during his loan at Galatasaray last season, making 34 appearances, but is under contract at Stoke until 2022.



The Senegalese also fielded approaches from Rennes and Lille this summer, though the Ligue 1 pair did not progress their interest.



Stoke forked out a whopping £14m to bring in Ndiaye from Turkish giants Galatasaray in the 2018 January transfer window, but he could not help the Potters avoid the drop to the second tier.



He won the Turkish Super Lig and the Turkish Cup on loan at Galatasaray last term.

