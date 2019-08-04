XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/08/2019 - 17:39 BST

Napoli Studying Move For West Ham Linked Midfielder

 




Napoli are showing interest in making a move for West Ham United linked midfielder Morgan Sanson. 

Sanson is on the books at French giants Marseille, who have been looking to offload him, with the Premier League being seen as his most likely destination.


 



West Ham have been persistently linked with an interest in Sanson, while Newcastle United are other potential suitors.

The clock is ticking down on the early closing Premier League transfer window though and now Sanson has interest from Napoli, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, who do not have to worry about 8th August deadline.

 


Napoli are in no rush to move for Sanson and are instead looking at all aspects of a deal to sign the midfielder.


 


The Serie A side want to study the profile of the player in relation to his resale value.

Sanson is due to turn 25 years old later this month and has a contract with Marseille which is due to run until the summer of 2022.

 


The midfielder, who has yet to be capped by France at senior international level, has made over 100 appearances for Marseille since joining in 2017.
 