06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/08/2019 - 12:11 BST

Newcastle United Yet To Lodge Fresh Bid For Target, Transfer Clock Ticking

 




Newcastle United have yet to go back in with a new bid for Sweden international full-back Emil Krafth, according to the Sun

The Magpies have zeroed in on the Amiens defender as a player they want to bring in and sent a bid to France in an effort to get a deal done.


 



Amiens however turned the proposal down as they want a higher fee to left Krafth go and, with the clock ticking down on the early closing Premier League transfer window, Newcastle are yet to go back in with a fresh bid.

Krafth spent last season on loan at Amiens from Italian side Bologna.

 


Amiens were delighted with what they saw of Krafth and activated the purchase option in the loan earlier this summer.


 


The Ligue 1 side paid Bologna a fee of €2.5m to sign Krafth on a permanent basis and want Newcastle to hand them a substantial profit if they are to sell.

It has been claimed that Krafth, who is aware of the interest from Newcastle, has decided he wants to move to St James' Park.

 


He will need Newcastle to be prepared to pay a higher fee than they envisaged to sign him however and all eyes are on whether the Magpies pull the trigger on a fresh offer in the coming days.
 