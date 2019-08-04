XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/08/2019 - 17:23 BST

On The Case – Super Agent Working On Deal For Tottenham To Land Target

 




Super agent Jorge Mendes is playing a key role in bringing Sporting Lisbon and Tottenham Hotspur together to reach an agreement for Bruno Fernandes. 

The goalscoring midfielder has his heart set on a move to Tottenham and has communicated his desire to Sporting Lisbon's president.


 



A recent delegation sent by Spurs to Lisbon for talks to land the midfielder failed to reach an agreement as Sporting Lisbon continue to stick to their demand for €70m.

Talks though, according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, continued throughout Saturday and there now appears the possibility of an agreeement.

 


Super agent Mendes is playing a key role in searching for an agreement which is acceptable to Sporting Lisbon and Tottenham.


 


Mendes is on top of the details and it is suggested that a new proposal could arrive for Fernandes on Monday, which is tipped to provide the breakthrough needed.

Tottenham have been prepared to offer €45m plus add-ons to take the total to €60m.

 


Sporting Lisbon want more though and it is claimed Tottenham are showing a willingness to go up with their bid.
 